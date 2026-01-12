After 15 Years In Downtown Austin, This Popular Steakhouse Is Closing Its Doors

The past couple of years have not been easy for the hospitality business. Many steakhouses have permanently closed their doors, despite having recognizable names and loyal customers. Now, another restaurant, with a single location located in downtown Austin, is shutting down for good: Vince Young Steakhouse.

The final day of service for the steakhouse will be January 24, according to the official statement on the restaurant's website. The Austin community is encouraged to visit the place one last time to say their goodbyes. "Details regarding farewell moments and final service offerings will be shared in the coming weeks," explained the announcement.

Vince Young Steakhouse is owned and run by husband and wife duo Phil and Laura Brown. Vince Young, a famous quarterback that used to play for Texas Longhorns, allowed the couple to use his name for the steakhouse because they're longtime friends. While some athletes may have just left it at that, Young stayed involved with the steakhouse. "Been there multiple times when he stopped by the table to chat," reported one customer on Facebook, and several others pointed out that they just recently saw Young in a commercial advertising the steakhouse. Still, after 15 solid years in business, the restaurant that was built on the philosophy of Southern hospitality is bidding the city farewell.