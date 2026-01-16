These 2 Pork Cuts Are Rich And Tender — And Half The Price Of Veal

Like many prized meats, veal's exquisite tenderness contributes to its appeal. Also, like other prized meats, veal unfortunately costs a pretty penny. Thankfully, it's not the only protein that comes with a supple mouthfeel. If you're looking for a succulent cut of meat on a budget, rib chops and loin chops are your best bet.

Veal comes from calves that are fed a steady supply of milk, which lends to its tender texture. Calves raised for veal are slaughtered at around 450 pounds, whereas regular cows live until they're around 1,000 pounds. Due to the limited amount of meat that comes from each calf and their strict diet, veal can cost up to $17.99 a pound. Not many meats can match the suppleness of veal, but pork rib chops and loin chops are affordable alternatives for veal that are tender. Similarly to how veal calves are raised to produce soft, unworked meat, the sizable loin muscle — where rib and loin chops come from — is mostly undisturbed.

Without that sinewy texture that comes from overworked meat, rib and loin chops have the right amount of tenderness that allows them to work seamlessly in veal recipes. Plus, they have a similar mildly sweet taste to veal. Rib chops are quite fatty, which boosts their supple feel. Loin chops are a lean meat, but with the right techniques, they'll remain perfectly tender. Best of all, at around $4.50 a pound, you'll save enough to create an extravagant veal-inspired dish.