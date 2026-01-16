This Tropical Fruit Is One Of The Highest In Sugar — Here's What That Actually Means

With all the cautions out there about consuming too much sugar, you might be wondering whether the sugar in fruit lessens its health benefits. After all, fruit is often described as nature's candy, and too much sugar is linked to heart problems, obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Let's focus on mangoes. They're an easy target because they're higher in sugar than many other fruits because of their size and chemical makeup. As they ripen, enzymes convert starch in the fruit into fructose, glucose, and sucrose, sweet-tasting chemical compounds that help attract animals to eat them and spread their seeds.

One mango contains about 46 grams of sugar, which is more than what's in a 12-ounce can of Pepsi. By way of comparison, a large apple has 25 grams of sugar, a banana 15 grams, and a medium pear 17 grams. A whole watermelon has 280 grams of sugar, but you can hardly call those hand-held fruits. When you equalize fruit weight, however, mangoes fall somewhere in the middle. For example, 100 grams of mango contain 11 grams of sugar while black grapes have 17 grams. Lychees, bananas, and pineapple also have more sugar than mangoes. Going even higher, dates have 63 grams of sugar and tamarind pulp has 38 grams.