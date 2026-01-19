The Defunct Chicago Museum Where Pizza Took Center Stage

Pizza holds a special place in people's hearts. It's what you get when you can't agree on dinner, the obvious choice if you're feeding a crowd, and a constant presence at gatherings from birthday parties to late-night study sessions. Sure, it may just be a humble combination of tomato sauce, bread, and cheese, but it's also something people feel genuinely attached to. And no place was this love more evident than in a small museum in Chicago, where everything was about — and only about — pizza.

The U.S. Pizza Museum was initially founded in 2015 by Kendall Bruns, a Chicago-based artist and graphic designer who spent years collecting pizza-related memorabilia. For the first few years, he showcased his collection online and through pop-up events until finally opening a physical location in 2018. At first, the museum was supposed to be another pop-up only meant to last a few months. However, Bruns was able to keep it open for a little over a year, hosting dough-making demonstrations and book signings while exhibiting pizza-related items, including menus, toys, art, vintage ads, and even a wood-burning oven.

Unlike NYC's Museum of Pizza, admission to the U.S. Pizza Museum was free with an online reservation, with all proceeds coming from donations or the gift shop. Ultimately, though, financial issues were the main reason behind the museum's closure in October 2019.