The Popular Snack That Could Benefit From A Packet Of Taco Seasoning
Taco seasoning has some unexpected applications, including using the flavorful ingredient as steak rub, to amp up canned beans, and to turn up the heat in a plate of pasta. The ready-to-use seasoning is also ideal to sprinkle onto popcorn, turning movie night into a spicier and more flavorful occasion. When combined with your favorite popcorn mix-ins — pretzel pieces, toasted nuts, crackers, and the like — bowls of this taco-seasoned snack will go fast.
Whether you have popped the corn yourself or just ripped open a store-bought bag, simply dust the popcorn pieces with taco seasoning. It can be helpful to coat the morsels with butter, ghee, or an oil like coconut first in order to help the taco seasoning wedge into each nook and cranny. Toss well until the popcorn is evenly coated. The best part about this culinary hack is that you can tweak the flavor as you go, adding more taco seasoning as you please or doctoring up the savory powder with extra dashes of your favorite spices and seasonings.
Turning popcorn into a powerhouse
If you don't have a store-bought package of taco seasoning at the ready, you can make your own version with smoked paprika, salt, cumin, dried oregano, and garlic and onion powders. You can even add ancho chili powder, chipotle powder, or dried sriracha on top for more of an earthy kick in your popcorn. A dash of cinnamon powder can bring a touch of sweetness to round out your spicy mix, and if you want to step on the pedal of flavor, add cheese powder to your taco-seasoned popcorn.
When a snack is this delicious, don't simply keep it just for mindless noshing. Invite the seasoned popcorn to bowls of chili and soup or swap out croutons in your next salad for this flavorful star. Taco-flavored popcorn can also be muscled up into a more filling snack — or even a meal — by using the seasoned kernels as a base like if you were building a plate of nachos. Pile beans, cheese, peppers, and meat on top of the crunchy pieces, and finish the assembly with one final handful of more taco popcorn. With so many potential uses for this finger-licking recipe, you may want to make an extra batch to set aside.