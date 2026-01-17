The Popular Snack That Could Benefit From A Packet Of Taco Seasoning

Taco seasoning has some unexpected applications, including using the flavorful ingredient as steak rub, to amp up canned beans, and to turn up the heat in a plate of pasta. The ready-to-use seasoning is also ideal to sprinkle onto popcorn, turning movie night into a spicier and more flavorful occasion. When combined with your favorite popcorn mix-ins — pretzel pieces, toasted nuts, crackers, and the like — bowls of this taco-seasoned snack will go fast.

Whether you have popped the corn yourself or just ripped open a store-bought bag, simply dust the popcorn pieces with taco seasoning. It can be helpful to coat the morsels with butter, ghee, or an oil like coconut first in order to help the taco seasoning wedge into each nook and cranny. Toss well until the popcorn is evenly coated. The best part about this culinary hack is that you can tweak the flavor as you go, adding more taco seasoning as you please or doctoring up the savory powder with extra dashes of your favorite spices and seasonings.