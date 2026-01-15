The Restaurant-Quality Smashed Potato Side Dish You Can Grab At Walmart For Under $5

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many amazing ways to prepare potatoes, the tubers sometimes seem too good to be real. Rather than dine out at a restaurant, making your own mashed, smashed, scalloped, or baked potatoes at home is an excellent choice. To streamline this process even more, picking up a store-bought version of smashed potatoes really can't be beat. One underrated Walmart food product that's a hidden gem of potato perfection is Kinder's Garlic Parmesan Frozen Smashed Potatoes.

Instead of spending the time and effort to prepare your own crispy-edged smashed potatoes, firing up this easy-to-prepare side leaves you more time to work on entrees, desserts, and more. The minimal list of ingredients includes potatoes, olive oil, sea salt, and "Liquid Gold," a garlic Parmesan seasoning that contains real butter, buttermilk, garlic, bell red peppers, Parmesan cheese, and a mix of savory spices.

The preparation options on the back of the bag recommend warming up the potatoes in an air fryer, convection, or conventional oven. To use the seasoning sauce, you'll need to first thaw the packet in warm water before tossing with your cooked potatoes. No matter how you choose to use this side dish, it will rival just about any you'd find at a restaurant. Numerous positive customer reviews certainly echo this sentiment.