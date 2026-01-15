Forget The Gloves: Here's Why You'll Have A Better Crawfish Boil Without Them

If you've yet to have the pleasure of indulging in a seafood boil, let this be the year you take the plunge. Among the many briny delights to choose from, crawfish is a mainstay and one that requires a little finesse to properly enjoy. Tasting Table spoke to NOLA food history expert, Nicole Caridad Ralston, Ph.D, to get her tips and etiquette rules to follow at your first crawfish boil, and one of the main themes to focus on is accepting that it will be something of a messy affair. Per Ralston, if you can handle the spice and potential skin irritation, it's best to ditch the gloves and go all-in and hands-on for your very first crawfish boil experience.

Knowing how to properly eat crawfish like a pro involves leaving your hands unencumbered by gloves. There's really something to the tactile sensation of opening up shellfish with your bare hands, particularly if you're new to consuming crawfish. Unlike crab legs, these don't call for a cracking tool, just a little bit of elbow grease and curiosity.

To crack and peel crawfish, start by separating the head and tail. Slurp and juices from the head, and then carefully remove the meat from the tail to eat. Gloved hands can limit your dexterity for this and leave you with a mess of shell pieces and crawfish meat that could be difficult to pick through. With some exceptions, this is the best way to immerse yourself in the experience.