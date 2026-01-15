Make Homemade Side Dishes Feel Like They Came From A Steakhouse With This Cheese Tip

When you can't go to the steakhouse, why not bring the steakhouse to you? Sure, you might not be able to mimic the dimly-lit, knotted-wood, rustic ambience of your local beef haunt, but there is one simple tip that will lend such a smoky signature robustness to your homemade steak sides that friends might just skip that trip to Ruth's Chris in favor of your house. The hack — just add smoked cheese.

According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, "Smoked cheese is any cheese that has been cured with smoke from a fire," (and Wisconsin being "the Dairy State," and renowned for their cheeses, they ought to know). The process of curing or smoking cheese (often a cold smoke, so as not to melt the cheese) results in a variety of smoky sensations from the bold, deeply fire-tinged, slow-build of a sharp cheddar that fills your senses like a campfire, to the milder smoke incarnations that marry and mingle more subtly, highlighting for example, the nutty-savoriness of a gouda. Both of which are perfect for pairing with the rich, grilled, meaty-umami flavor of steak. Some of the most popular types of smoked cheese are of course, the aforementioned gouda and cheddar, as well as provolone, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, parmesan, and the inimitable, Gruyère.

Once you decide to submit to the fire-forged goodness of smoked cheese for a tête-à-tête with your steak, you'll find the pairing intoxicating and the number of sides you can dress in smoke — veritably infinite.