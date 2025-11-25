The Seasonings You Should Use When Making Tennessee Onions

For the onion lover, it doesn't get much better than Tennessee onions — an umami-rich Southern casserole where sweet Vidalia onions take centerstage supported by a trio of cheeses. It's cheesy and oniony, mellow, and absolutely crave-worthy. If you've ever wished potatoes au gratin could taste more deeply savory, then this dish is for you. But knowing which seasonings make the best Tennessee onions can be a little trickier than you might think. Luckily, most recipes have four spices in common — cayenne, smoked paprika, garlic salt, and mustard powder — a tried-and-true mix that delivers on the quintessential Southern flavors this casserole promises.

A versatile dish, most Tennessee onion recipes call for mild Vidalia sweet onions from Georgia, but you can substitute other sweet varieties like Walla Walla, Maui, Texas 1015s, or mix it up with a winning combo of alliums. The second most important choice is the cheese. While cheddar and Parmesan are consistently present, options for a third cheese choice range from smoked Gouda and Swiss, to mozzarella and even Havarti. The point? All these tweaks allow you to make this casserole your own, influencing its final flavor profile to suit you.

But nothing contributes to Tennessee onions' classic flavor like the seasonings you toss in before baking. While spice choices range from simple salt and pepper all the way to a super-charged, flavor-packed Cajun blend, it's that core of four that really amps up the flavor in this dish.