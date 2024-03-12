Mellow Out Tennessee Onions' Intense Flavor With A Squeeze Of Lemon

What determines an onion's taste profile? Whether or not an onion is going to have a little bit of a bite to it is dictated by two things: its variety and the sulfur content of the soil it is grown in. The less sulfur, the less strong an onion's taste will be.

If you are worried about adding a lemon taste to your Tennessee onions, you could add a little vinegar instead and balance it out with a bit of sugar. Either way, Le Moing's onion trick is perfect if you are making Tennessee onions and you either don't have Vidalia onions or you want to be creative and use another variety.

Yellow onions and white onions are two types that could benefit from a little lemon juice to tone down any sharpness they might have and will still have a lovely sweetness to them. You can also use lemon for other recipes that are onion-rich, especially recipes that require them to be raw, including that next bowl of pico de gallo you might be crafting or those slender slices of onion on a sandwich or burger. The lemon will brighten their flavor and even add a little tang.