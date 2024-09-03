Make The Best Tennessee Onions With This Winning Combo Of Alliums

Tennessee onions, once a sweet Southern secret, have become a viral social media sensation. This simple side dish disappears in a flash at potlucks, but it's easy and inexpensive enough to serve alongside a quick weeknight meal, too. In fact, you probably already have everything you need to make a classic Tennessee onion casserole in your kitchen — a couple of onions, plus butter, shredded cheese, and seasonings. But if you're looking for a next-level nosh, try this tip from our Tennessee onion medley recipe by developer Tess Le Moing.

Vidalia onions, from nearby Vidalia, Georgia, might be the gold standard for your grandma's Tennessee onions, but for maximum oniony goodness, Le Moing recommends an assortment of alliums to show off the complexity of these versatile vegetables. For the perfect Tennessee onions, you'll need one sweet onion — Vidalia, if you can get it — one red onion, one shallot, and garlic. Sure, the coveted Vidalia onion is hard to beat on its own, especially once it's been caramelized in butter, but the slightly spicy red (or purple) onion and subtly sweet onion and garlic notes of the shallot round out the flavor profile of the dish in a way that Vidalias alone cannot.