The Most Affordable Wendy's Item Is On Its Underrated Breakfast Menu

Sure, McDonald's breakfast is undeniably iconic when it comes to fast food breakfasts, but Wendy's is sorely underrated. Not only does the Wendy's breakfast menu house culinary creations like the Breakfast Baconator that combines a sausage patty, bacon, egg, cheese, and Swiss cheese sauce all together between one bun, but it is also where to find Wendy's most affordable item.

It should be noted that Wendy's prices and menu options vary depending on which state you're in, but based on the Doordash pickup menu in Chicago, the cheapest Wendy's item is the Honey Buddy, which is a buttermilk biscuit spread with a maple honey butter for $1.86. It's the same price as a Jr. size fry, but being that it diverts from the standard fast food menu items, we're giving the biscuit a couple extra points (though, Wendy's fries did take top spot in our ranking of fast food fries). Now, just a honey butter biscuit by itself may not be everyone's a well-rounded or filling breakfast, but Wendy's has plenty of other affordable individual items to check out in the mornings. A plain sausage biscuit is only $2.99, a sausage gravy and biscuit is only $3.49, and if you have more of a sweet tooth in the morning the four-piece French toast sticks are only $4.61.