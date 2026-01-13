The Most Affordable Wendy's Item Is On Its Underrated Breakfast Menu
Sure, McDonald's breakfast is undeniably iconic when it comes to fast food breakfasts, but Wendy's is sorely underrated. Not only does the Wendy's breakfast menu house culinary creations like the Breakfast Baconator that combines a sausage patty, bacon, egg, cheese, and Swiss cheese sauce all together between one bun, but it is also where to find Wendy's most affordable item.
It should be noted that Wendy's prices and menu options vary depending on which state you're in, but based on the Doordash pickup menu in Chicago, the cheapest Wendy's item is the Honey Buddy, which is a buttermilk biscuit spread with a maple honey butter for $1.86. It's the same price as a Jr. size fry, but being that it diverts from the standard fast food menu items, we're giving the biscuit a couple extra points (though, Wendy's fries did take top spot in our ranking of fast food fries). Now, just a honey butter biscuit by itself may not be everyone's a well-rounded or filling breakfast, but Wendy's has plenty of other affordable individual items to check out in the mornings. A plain sausage biscuit is only $2.99, a sausage gravy and biscuit is only $3.49, and if you have more of a sweet tooth in the morning the four-piece French toast sticks are only $4.61.
The most affordable full breakfast meal you can get at Wendy's
Say the affordable individual items still don't quite cut it for the most important meal of your day, there's plenty of affordable meal deals and bundles to enjoy on the Wendy's breakfast menu. In 2023, Wendy's launched its 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles which gave diners the choice of two items between the sausage biscuit, egg and cheese biscuit, small seasoned potatoes, or a medium hot coffee for just $3. That promotion has quietly withered away at some locations, but there are some Reddit users who say they still find the deal at their local Wendy's or that the new price is now $4 instead of $3. Still not too shabby for a breakfast grab.
If you're not one of the lucky ones that can still find the $3 Biggie Bundle, then Wendy's offers other breakfast meal deals that are still very reasonably priced. The most affordable of the Breakfast meal deals is the egg and cheese biscuit with either bacon or sausage for $8.49. The deal comes with the Wendy's breakfast sandwich of your choice, seasoned potatoes, and a drink with the option to customize to your liking for an additional price. All in all, the Wendy's breakfast menu certainly deserves its flowers for having one of the better and most affordable fast food breakfasts in the game.