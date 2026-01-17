This Simple Pizza-Inspired Bean Dish Makes Dinner Now And Lunches Later

Beans come in countless varieties, making them one of the most versatile and utilized staples worldwide. Canned beans take the overnight soak and hours long boil out of the equation, and the selection of canned beans at any grocery store is quite diverse. We've got over 20 recipes that start with a can of beans. And a simple, 3-ingredient pizza-inspired bean dish should be added to that list.

To make pizza-inspired beans, empty a couple of cans of your favorite beans into a casserole dish, add a jar of pasta or pizza sauce, and stir to combine. Top the saucy beans with a generous coating of shredded cheese and slide the casserole into the oven to bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbly. The versatile savoriness of beans will pair seamlessly with the classic pizza combo of sauce and cheese while bringing a hearty, protein-packed foundation.

While beans and pizza might sound like an unlikely duo, beans are a favorite ingredient in Italian cuisine, often combined with the same ingredients that make up a typical pizza recipe — tomato sauce, herbs, and cheese. In fact, we add white beans to pizza for a protein boost by turning them into pizza sauce. Pasta e fagioli contains tomato paste, fresh herbs, parmesan, and pancetta, all overlapping with the flavors and toppings you might top your pizza with.