Baked Beans Are The Unexpected Pizza Topping You've Been Missing Out On

Piled high on a fully loaded baked potato or scattered generously over a slice of buttered toast, baked beans are a British pantry staple. These fork-tender navy beans, which are cooked in a tomato sauce with seasonings before canning, have a multitude of scrumptious uses. However, one of the most unexpected ones is to employ them as a pizza topping.

Commercially produced baked beans are cooked in a steamer (rather than baked as their name would suggest), which lends them a comfortingly soft texture. This yielding characteristic is dreamy when combined with the gooey cheese pull of a freshly baked pizza. Baked beans also contain heaps of protein (a whopping 10 grams per 200-gram serving), which makes them a great alternative to meaty toppings, such as pepperoni, that have a high-fat content and can leave a pizza tasting greasy and heavy.

These vegetarian-friendly beans are steamed with a touch of sugar, which imbues a subtle sweetness into their accompanying sauce. When scattered over the flavorful, charred crust of a pizza that features chewy air pockets, this tomato-based sauce provides just enough moisture to bring the melty cheese and toppings together without creating a soggy base. Concerned about the levels of added salt and sugar in canned beans? A simple fix is to make your own baked beans and play around with flavorings and sweeteners that suit your palate.