'Doing Too Much' — Crumbl's Potential Upcoming Line Of Sweets Has Fans Divided

Just when you thought you couldn't possibly sample all the Crumbl flavors in one lifetime, the company comes out with even more treats for customers to try. Every week, Crumbl releases different cookie options, but the weeks ahead could see the dessert brand releasing donuts.

According to an Instagram post by Snackolator, Crumbl is working on releasing a new line of donuts, complete with 12 different flavors. While a good number of fans seem excited by the notion of Crumbl donuts, other commenters decried the idea, writing that introducing donuts was unnecessary. In addition to a couple of social media users saying the brand was "doing too much," another person said Crumbl was "overstretching [itself]" and wondered if it was having an "identity crisis."

If the donuts do indeed make their way to Crumbl, some customers are concerned about the toll it could take on employees. Commenters pointed out that the company would wear itself thin with another dessert, while others questioned if Crumbl would install fryers at 1,100 locations and counting, or ship in frozen donuts that will simply be baked.