'Doing Too Much' — Crumbl's Potential Upcoming Line Of Sweets Has Fans Divided
Just when you thought you couldn't possibly sample all the Crumbl flavors in one lifetime, the company comes out with even more treats for customers to try. Every week, Crumbl releases different cookie options, but the weeks ahead could see the dessert brand releasing donuts.
According to an Instagram post by Snackolator, Crumbl is working on releasing a new line of donuts, complete with 12 different flavors. While a good number of fans seem excited by the notion of Crumbl donuts, other commenters decried the idea, writing that introducing donuts was unnecessary. In addition to a couple of social media users saying the brand was "doing too much," another person said Crumbl was "overstretching [itself]" and wondered if it was having an "identity crisis."
If the donuts do indeed make their way to Crumbl, some customers are concerned about the toll it could take on employees. Commenters pointed out that the company would wear itself thin with another dessert, while others questioned if Crumbl would install fryers at 1,100 locations and counting, or ship in frozen donuts that will simply be baked.
What donuts can Crumbl fans expect?
Given that the Utah-based brand hasn't announced any intentions of releasing donuts, the mock-up could seem like a well-made AI creation. However, the images were lifted from Crumbl's own app. Under the flavors request column on the app, searching for "donuts" brings up the ability to vote for the options seen in the Snackolator post, which included strawberries & cream, s'mores donut, cookies & cream, chocolate glazed, cookie butter, cinnamon crunch, glazed, raspberry cheesecake, maple glazed, caramel shortbread, jelly, and strawberry glazed-flavored donuts. There's no tag indicating when, or if, any of the donuts will make their way into stores, but given that the company takes customer suggestions seriously, it's only a matter of time before they show up at a Crumbl near you.
Since its name rebrand in late 2023, Crumbl has proven that it serves up more than just cookies. Plenty of Crumbl desserts are just as good as cookies — if not better. The company has everything from banana bread and pumpkin bars to Dubai Biscoff brownies and dirt cake cups. Plus, the company has given cookies a "donut refresh" before. The pink doughnut cookie is made like a standard vanilla cookie, but features a hole in the middle to resemble the fluffy dessert.
For some time, certain Crumbl fans have said that the company should stick to just cookies. Still, the company's other treats have been a success, so we won't be surprised if it goes full speed ahead with a donut launch.