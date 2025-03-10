Crumbl's Controversial Returning Cookie Asks Customers To Pay For A Hole In The Middle

If you're a Crumbl fan, then you know the drill. It's Monday, which means Crumbl just released its lineup of weekly flavors, including two desserts and five returning cookies: the Milk Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookie (served chilled), Rocky Road, Kentucky Butter Cake, and Pink Doughnut. Even though Crumbl took first place in our cookie chain ranking, there are still plenty of instances where the beloved establishment falls short, and the lineup this week seems to have left fans feeling a little salty — particularly about the Pink Doughnut flavor.

The Pink Doughnut Cookie is made from a soft vanilla cookie base, iced with a glazed donut-type frosting, and covered in rainbow sprinkles. What upsets customers, though, is that the cookie has a hole cut out of the middle, since it's meant to mimic a real donut. However, customers are still expected to pay full price, even though a good chunk of the cookie is removed.

Many customers are unhappy with the return of the Pink Doughnut Cookie, expressing on Instagram that "the donut ones [are] just a regular sugar cookie with some missing." One customer said that they're "spending a small fortune on a cookie" just for the center to be removed. The lackluster return of the Pink Doughnut Cookie has left some fans wondering what happened to Crumbl's "creativity" and "theme," a sentiment that Crumbl's latest cookie releases seem to be missing.