If Your Frying Pans Tend To Warp, The Culprit Might Be Your Stove — Here's How

Have you ever had one of those frying pans that you've used forever? When you put it on the stove top, maybe you have to adjust it to get it to sit as flat as possible. Otherwise, it'll wobble back and forth a little bit. The bottom has dark spots across its surface, and the metal is slightly warped and uneven after years of use. You may think this is just a symptom of your cookware getting older, a natural side effect of regular use, but the problem might be how you are using it. It's often the result of using burners that are too small.

If you put your largest frying pan on your smallest burner, the heat is going to be concentrated in that limited area. That means the metal is going to heat up faster and hotter in one spot, while the rest of the pan remains cooler. Remember that the atoms in materials like metal expand when heated and contract when cooled. Because it's not heating evenly, this can cause the metal to warp. The problem can be worse if it's a thinner or lower-quality pan, as well. A 2016 article in the journal Applied Thermal Engineering showed that variables like pan materials, thickness, and size had a strong effect on how efficiently they conduct heat.

Constant, uneven heating will cause stress in the metal of your cookware. Even if it shows no sign at first, over time, this stress will distort the metal and make your pan uneven, which then exacerbates the problem. To avoid that as much as possible, watch out for these cookware red flags.