How To Keep Ground Coffee Fresh

Coffee is the most popular drink in the United States. It even beats water, which is pretty impressive when you think about it. With so many Americans drinking so much coffee, knowing how to keep it fresh is valuable information. Since most of people drink a cup or two a day, there's no sense putting time, effort, and money into coffee if we are not going to make the most of it. Fortunately, keeping your ground coffee beans fresh at home does not take much effort.

Tasting Table spoke to Claire Chan, founder and owner of The Elk, a specialty coffee shop in New York City, about how to store coffee grounds to keep them as fresh as possible. "Store ground coffee in an airtight container to protect it from air and oxidation," she told us. "For extended freshness, you can store it in the refrigerator, but always allow the coffee to return to room temperature before brewing."

Ideally, you should use your coffee right away after grinding, as ground coffee starts to go stale faster than you'd think. "If using pre-ground coffee, it should be consumed within two to three days for the best flavor. After that, much of the flavor complexity and compounds will fade," Chan explained. While you might be able to extend that an another week or two, don't forget: the refrigerator isn't a good long term option for storing coffee.