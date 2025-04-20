How Alton Brown Keeps His Coffee As Fresh As Possible

Alton Brown has served up plenty of tips to help us brew better cups of coffee. Whether adding a pinch of salt to ground beans or using chicory to make a cold brew, Brown has tinkered with various methods and means to offer us a creative culinary compass for making mugs of comforting bliss at home.

In an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit to promote 2019's "Good Eats: The Return," Brown was asked a number of questions from fans, one of whom wondered about his stance on how to store coffee beans. "I'm going to vote for airtight freezing," Brown replied. But while Brown promoted the idea of airtight freezing, he noted one caveat. "Once you take them out and open the container, it's tough to put them back because the moisture formed from condensation can cause a lot of degradation," he wrote.

Moisture, air, heat, and light can all impact the flavor of your coffee. Once coffee is moved from its original packaging and placed into a separate container, condensation from the freezer can impact the integrity of the coffee beans, resulting in a less-than-perfect cup of Joe.