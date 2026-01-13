Here's What Makes Philadelphia Cream Cheese Different In Europe From The US

Philadelphia is probably the most famous brand of cream cheese in the world — and rightfully so, since it actually invented cream cheese back in 1872, though it was made in New York, not in Philly. Today, the brand has a worldwide presence, but its products are not the same everywhere you go. The standard block of cream cheese that Americans are used to is not available in Europe.

In Europe, the only type of Philadelphia cheese is the one in the tub. It's not only the packaging that's different, though. The two cheeses differ in ingredients (despite both being called Original Philadelphia), and as a result, they can't be used interchangeably in recipes. American block Philadelphia is commonly used in baking because it's thicker and sturdier, yielding a more compact texture that's easier to work with. European tub Philadelphia, on the other hand, is much softer and is primarily used as a spread because it's so pliable. If you were to follow an American recipe for the classic New York-style cheesecake or cream cheese frosting and simply change out the cheese for the tub version, the end result would not hold shape like the recipe intended. The main reason for that is the thickening agents used for each variety of cream cheese.