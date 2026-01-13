Here's What Makes Philadelphia Cream Cheese Different In Europe From The US
Philadelphia is probably the most famous brand of cream cheese in the world — and rightfully so, since it actually invented cream cheese back in 1872, though it was made in New York, not in Philly. Today, the brand has a worldwide presence, but its products are not the same everywhere you go. The standard block of cream cheese that Americans are used to is not available in Europe.
In Europe, the only type of Philadelphia cheese is the one in the tub. It's not only the packaging that's different, though. The two cheeses differ in ingredients (despite both being called Original Philadelphia), and as a result, they can't be used interchangeably in recipes. American block Philadelphia is commonly used in baking because it's thicker and sturdier, yielding a more compact texture that's easier to work with. European tub Philadelphia, on the other hand, is much softer and is primarily used as a spread because it's so pliable. If you were to follow an American recipe for the classic New York-style cheesecake or cream cheese frosting and simply change out the cheese for the tub version, the end result would not hold shape like the recipe intended. The main reason for that is the thickening agents used for each variety of cream cheese.
How thickening agents differ in American and European Philadelphia cream cheese
American brick Philadelphia uses carob bean gum as a thickener, while the European tub version uses guar gum. Carob bean gum, also known as locust gum powder, is hot soluble — meaning, the cream cheese can soften with heat but will remain firm when cold. In contrast, guar gum is cold soluble, so the tub cream cheese always stays soft, no matter how long you refrigerate it. That's precisely why it's less favorable for baking. Something to keep in mind is that European Original Philadelphia is akin to American Original Cream Cheese Spread, which also uses guar gum and is also sold in the tub. So, if you're in the States and plan to bake yourself a cheesecake, definitely look for the brick cream cheese. You'll also be able to find the brick version in Australia.
But what about if European Philadelphia is all you have to work with? According to some home bakers on Reddit, there are a few workarounds that might be able to mimic the thicker texture of the brick cream cheese. Some squeeze out the extra liquid with a cloth, others mix the tub cream cheese with thicker mascarpone. Some recipes call for adding cornflour as a thickening agent. For cream cheese frosting, common advice is to entirely beat the butter with sugar before adding the cheese. Best of luck.