Store Coffee Above Your Stove, And You'll Learn A Mistake The Hard Way

If you're wondering why that delicious, single-estate coffee you bought less than a week ago just isn't tasting the same anymore, it might be because of where you're storing it. It's common for kitchens to come with cabinets above the stove, and it's quite likely that's the designated spot for your coffee jar. Unfortunately, that happens to be one of the worst places in the kitchen to store coffee, according to Claire Chan, founder and owner of New York specialty coffee shop The Elk. "This is a poor location," Chan told us. "Coffee is sensitive to heat and temperature changes, and cabinets above the stove experience both". The end result, she says, is stale, flat-tasting coffee.

Now, it's natural for coffee to lose freshness and flavor over time. In fact, coffee's peak flavor window is two weeks after it's been ground. But this deterioration happens faster with exposure to high temperatures. Chan says, "Heat accelerates oxidation and causes the coffee's natural oils to break down." She explains that when stored right above the stove, the heat causes coffee to prematurely release its oils, which leads to an accelerated degradation of both flavor and aroma.

Incidentally, coffee isn't the only thing this tip applies to. Cooking oils and spices are all on the list of items you should never store above the stove.