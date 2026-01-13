The Spice Blend Behind The Pioneer Woman's Chicken Pot Pie Filling

One of the best lessons we've learned from Ree Drummond is that adding a few simple ingredients can really take a dish to the next level. Whether she's spicing up mac and cheese or adding breakfast sausage to lasagna, The Pioneer Woman knows how to elevate comfort food in a way that isn't complicated or overwrought. Take her chicken pot pie recipe, which uses some smart additions to make things really sing. And chances are, they're ingredients you already have sitting in your kitchen — no trip to the grocery store required.

According to Drummond, the secret is in the sauce. When it comes to her pot pie filling, she likes to boost the flavors by adding a spice blend that includes turmeric, salt, pepper, and freshly chopped thyme. This comes after the initial steps of cooking the vegetables and stirring in the meat, which Drummond sprinkles with flour before pouring in broth. Once the mixture thickens, she then stirs in the spices before adding cream or half-and-half to create the rich filling.

While it may seem simple, this spice blend brings complexity and depth to the pot pie filling, keeping it from feeling too heavy or one-note. The turmeric adds an earthy warmth with a slight peppery taste, which is further enhanced by the black pepper. Meanwhile, the thyme provides a subtle herbiness and aromatic brightness that helps cut through the richness of the cream. And of course, the salt amplifies all these flavors to make everything taste more vibrant.