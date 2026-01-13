The Spice Blend Behind The Pioneer Woman's Chicken Pot Pie Filling
One of the best lessons we've learned from Ree Drummond is that adding a few simple ingredients can really take a dish to the next level. Whether she's spicing up mac and cheese or adding breakfast sausage to lasagna, The Pioneer Woman knows how to elevate comfort food in a way that isn't complicated or overwrought. Take her chicken pot pie recipe, which uses some smart additions to make things really sing. And chances are, they're ingredients you already have sitting in your kitchen — no trip to the grocery store required.
According to Drummond, the secret is in the sauce. When it comes to her pot pie filling, she likes to boost the flavors by adding a spice blend that includes turmeric, salt, pepper, and freshly chopped thyme. This comes after the initial steps of cooking the vegetables and stirring in the meat, which Drummond sprinkles with flour before pouring in broth. Once the mixture thickens, she then stirs in the spices before adding cream or half-and-half to create the rich filling.
While it may seem simple, this spice blend brings complexity and depth to the pot pie filling, keeping it from feeling too heavy or one-note. The turmeric adds an earthy warmth with a slight peppery taste, which is further enhanced by the black pepper. Meanwhile, the thyme provides a subtle herbiness and aromatic brightness that helps cut through the richness of the cream. And of course, the salt amplifies all these flavors to make everything taste more vibrant.
From comfort food classic to custom creation
Apart from using Ree Drummond's spice blend, there are many other ways you can make this classic comfort food your own. The best place to begin is probably with our tips for making the juiciest chicken pot pie, which involve using more than just breast meat and cooking the chicken in a way that maximizes flavor. Beyond the chicken itself, you can also get creative by incorporating other ingredients into your homemade pot pie, including another protein like bacon. Just fry up some bacon lardons and use the rendered fat to sauté your vegetables for a filling with some smoky, meaty richness.
Speaking of ways to give your filling more flavor, sharp cheddar cheese will thicken the sauce while imparting a slightly tangy richness. If you want even more umami, though, you can also use a dash of fish sauce or chicken bouillon to create more salty, savory depth. Another great flavor enhancer is wine, whether you're sautéing vegetables in a dry, crisp white for some bright acidity or pouring sherry in the filling for a hint of nutty sweetness. If you're also using Drummond's blend, you can even add complementary warm spices like nutmeg or cardamom, with some paprika for a little kick. And lastly, don't forget about the crust, where you can always swap butter for lard to create a rich, flaky shell that complements the creamy filling. So, next time you're craving pot pie, try one or two of these additions and see what happens.