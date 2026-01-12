If Aluminum Foil Melts In Your Oven, Here's What You Need To Do Next

It's okay to admit that aluminum foil is the number one most-used thing in your kitchen, whether it's used for wrapping up leftovers, making kitchen cleanup a breeze, or arts and crafts. With all this usage, you might encounter a minor issue — aluminum foil melting in your oven. This isn't necessarily a common occurrence, since aluminum foil's melting point is about 1,220 degrees Fahrenheit, but if it does happen, you don't have to live with the blemishes in your oven forever.

While lining your sheet pan with aluminum foil might be the ultimate hack for the crispiest bacon, it's not the most ideal companion for the bottom of your oven. Before attempting any cleaning method, ensure that the oven is turned off and cooled, and that your kitchen is well-ventilated. From here, begin by picking away any loose pieces of the burnt aluminum foil. You can try grabbing a razor blade and carefully scraping away at the mess, or you can go right into the baking soda and vinegar method, which requires making a thick paste out of the aforementioned ingredients and slathering it on the affected area. Leave the paste on overnight and wipe away in the morning, which should remove some (if not most) of the mess. Some experts also recommend following this up by placing a very damp cotton towel on the area and setting the oven to a low temperature for about 30 minutes, creating steam, which should help lift the foil.