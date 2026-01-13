You Can Enjoy The Entire Crawfish, Except This One Part

Eating crawfish like a pro involves cracking the tail, peeling back the meat, eating the head, and letting everything melt on your tongue. And usually, there's only one thing left on the plate: the shells. Now, if you ask the Southerners, they'd tell you that every part of this crustacean is edible, and you should go ahead and eat the shells because they have a nice crunch. But in reality, you're better off not eating the shells. Put simply, your digestive system literally can't handle what crawfish exoskeletons are made of.

Crawfish shells are made of chitin, a material so tough our bodies literally can't process it. This is because chitin is insoluble and requires a special enzyme called chitinase to break it down. Animals that regularly eat crustaceans produce plenty of this enzyme. We don't, and, as such, chitin can be quite tough on our stomachs.

Another problem is that chitin is really hard, and our jaw isn't really evolved to break through a crustacean exoskeleton. Rigid fragments of crawfish shell don't really belong in our throat or stomach, either. They're serious choking hazards that aren't worth it for the little to no flavor or the gravelly texture. So while everything about crawfish is worth the mess, the shell isn't. You're much better off just skipping it.