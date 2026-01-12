Pop This Frozen Ingredient In Your Soup And It'll Become A Whole Lot Heartier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What better way to warm up on a chilly day than with a big pot of soup? Soothing, comforting, and delicious, there are nearly an endless number of recipes to choose from and plenty of ways to amp up the taste and texture with additional ingredients. Adding frozen dumplings to your next batch will totally change the way you make soups and stews. It's an effortless trick for an even heartier dish that can be used with a variety of different dumplings and styles of soup.

Per Tasting Table's research, using frozen dumplings is ideal for brothy soups to help bulk up the body and add more depth of flavor and consistency. In addition to the protein-rich fillings adding more nutrients to the soup, the starch from the dumpling wrappers also acts as a thickening agent. Of course, choosing your favorite brand of frozen dumplings is especially convenient as they will cook right in the soup without the need to be heated separately.

You can toss frozen dumplings into your boiling ramen for an easy, hearty meal, but it doesn't have to stop there. This clever frozen ingredient is perfect for plenty of soups and stews. The lighter the broth, the better. Let the flavors of your soup and the filling of your frozen dumplings complement one another.