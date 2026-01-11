New York City's Hidden-Gem Restaurants Can Often Be Found Behind These Unique Doors

New York City is unique when it comes to finding places to eat at any given time. You can find yourself at an overly fanciful, white table cloth, Michelin-starred place one night, and the next day you're eating in a speakeasy in the back of a bodega behind an otherwise unassuming white door. It's the kind of city that likes to keep people guessing — it's not so exclusive that you simply can't go to some of these hole-in-the-wall, hidden gem restaurants, but man are you going to have to work for it. And that's the key to getting some of the best food in New York City: being adventurous. Think of the city as a map full of hidden treasures, and when you locate the various X's that mark the spot, you're in for a real treat. Enter, freight entrances.

To the untrained eye, it's a place for the loading and unloading of things. However, for those in the know, they are the entryway to your next great bite. Why freight entrances, you may be asking yourself? From a practical aspect, it's a covered space that can provide meals for workers in the area without being washed out by bad weather. And because it's already an existing space, it's a great way to cut costs. From a New York City aspect, it's another way to create an exclusive dining experience, providing incredible food for those who really want to seek it out, and ultimately, a place that won't get overcrowded by tourists.