What Is Puerto Rican Pernil, And How Can You Use It?

Pernil is one of many tasty Puerto Rican foods that you have to try at least once. However, since it's considered Puerto Rico's national dish, it's good enough that you may want to move it closer to the top of your list. If you've heard of it and are wanting to know more about it, we have the inside scoop for you.

We'll explain what pernil is, how to make it, what it tastes like, how it compares to other similar pork dishes, and where to find it if you don't want to go through the multi-day process of making it for yourself. We also have some ideas for what you can do with it once you've finished with it, since the large cut of meat it comes from ensures that you're going to end up with a lot when you make it. Get ready to have your mouth water for pernil as you read about this tender and juicy Puerto Rican pork dish full well-balanced flavors.