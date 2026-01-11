How A Swiffer Is Key For Kitchen Appliances That Shine Like New
There's no doubt about it: Swiffer changed the home cleaning game. Mopping, sweeping, and dusting have never been the same since that skinny device with the changeable pads swept onto the scene in 1999. But even decades later, many people still aren't aware of the extent to which your Swiffer can help out around the home. You may have used it on your kitchen floors forever, but there are other elements of your kitchen that your Swiffer could help keep clean, too.
Some think twice before adding stainless steel to their kitchen because it is notoriously difficult to clean effectively. Scratches and visible streaks can occur easily if you don't use the right cleaning products. Many make the messy mistake of spraying cleaning product directly onto the stainless steel surface or using too abrasive a cleaning cloth or pad. This is where your Swiffer comes in. They can be especially helpful on the stainless steel appliances in your kitchen.
Stick a Swiffer Dry Cloth on the end of your Swiffer, then spray a small amount of your stainless steel cleaner onto the cloth, and you'll make quick work of wiping your refrigerator or dishwasher clean. If you don't want to use a commercial stainless steel cleaner, try a combination of vinegar and water, water or baking soda, or even some dish soap and water. But the most important things are to make sure you're using a soft Swiffer pad and wiping in the direction of the grain of the stainless steel.
Other ways to use your Swiffer in your kitchen
Take advantage of the length of your Swiffer to dust hard-to-reach places like the tops of your cabinets. (Do you even know what goes on up there? Neither do we.) They can also reach the backs of your pantry or cabinets, take care of spills, and clean those slivers of space under your fridge and beneath your oven.
You can also use your Swiffer to clean the surface of your cabinets, which often get dusty, stained with water marks or grease from cooking. Just make sure that your cabinets are the right material to handle the Swiffer WetJet or Swiffer Wet Cloths. Avoid cleaning with Swiffer sweepers if your kitchen flooring or cabinets are made of unfinished wood, natural stone, concrete, bamboo, cork, or glass. Your Swiffer can help you clean more surfaces than you think; just make sure you're not using abrasive pads or cleaner on a material that is too soft or porous. Likewise, abrasive pads can scratch stainless steel.