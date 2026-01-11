How A Swiffer Is Key For Kitchen Appliances That Shine Like New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no doubt about it: Swiffer changed the home cleaning game. Mopping, sweeping, and dusting have never been the same since that skinny device with the changeable pads swept onto the scene in 1999. But even decades later, many people still aren't aware of the extent to which your Swiffer can help out around the home. You may have used it on your kitchen floors forever, but there are other elements of your kitchen that your Swiffer could help keep clean, too.

Some think twice before adding stainless steel to their kitchen because it is notoriously difficult to clean effectively. Scratches and visible streaks can occur easily if you don't use the right cleaning products. Many make the messy mistake of spraying cleaning product directly onto the stainless steel surface or using too abrasive a cleaning cloth or pad. This is where your Swiffer comes in. They can be especially helpful on the stainless steel appliances in your kitchen.

Stick a Swiffer Dry Cloth on the end of your Swiffer, then spray a small amount of your stainless steel cleaner onto the cloth, and you'll make quick work of wiping your refrigerator or dishwasher clean. If you don't want to use a commercial stainless steel cleaner, try a combination of vinegar and water, water or baking soda, or even some dish soap and water. But the most important things are to make sure you're using a soft Swiffer pad and wiping in the direction of the grain of the stainless steel.