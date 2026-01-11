Stop Throwing Away Garlic Peels — They Belong In Your Soup Pot Instead

There aren't many meals out there that wouldn't benefit from an extra dose of garlic, but prepping it is one of those culinary tasks that no one really enjoys. The sheer number of tricks for peeling garlic you can find on social media are a testament to this. The process takes on a slightly different light, however, when you realize that those peels you are removing don't need to head straight to the compost bin. As it turns out, those papery skins are actually worth saving and can be a real asset next time you make a stock or soup.

Now, on their own, right after you peel them off the cloves, garlic skins don't make a great snack. Technically you can eat them, but the tough, fibrous texture isn't exactly something that you'll look forward to either chewing on or choking down. If you do sample a bit, however, you will notice that despite seeming like a useless bit of waste all this time, these peels actually do contain a lot of flavor.

One of the best ways to repurpose these kitchen scraps is to toss them in the stock pot. Simmering in water extracts both the flavor and the nutrients — vitamins A, C, and E, potassium, calcium, and more — present in these leftover bits, adding all of that goodness to your soup or stock. Even a long simmer won't make these peels nice to eat, but you can just scoop them out later and then they're ready to be composted. If you simmer them wrapped in cheesecloth or in a mesh bag, it's a breeze to pull them out of the pot when the time comes.