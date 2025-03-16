The Flavor-Bomb Ingredient You Can Make From Onion Peels

If you frequently cook from scratch, you probably use a lot of onions. Spanning across continents and cultures, these pungent alliums serve as a versatile flavor base for millions of recipes. Of course, once you've finally decided on a recipe, and you've finished slicing and dicing all of your onions, you're left with a mountain of peels. While your first instinct might be to compost or dispose of these peels, trust us, you shouldn't throw away onion peels. These papery skins are packed full of delicious oniony flavor, so rather than discarding them, you can instead make a quick and easy, two-ingredient onion salt seasoning.

To make onion salt at home using onion peels, first ensure that your peels are thoroughly washed. Rinsing the peels with warm water in the sink, and dry them well using a clean cloth or paper towel. If there are any dirty peels or dark spots remaining after rinsing, discard them before continuing. Once your peels are properly cleaned, spread them evenly onto a baking sheet, and place them in a dehydrator or a low-temp oven for a few hours (such as 150 degrees Fahrenheit for three hours), or until completely dried and crispy to the touch. Once dried, pour the onion peels into a food processor, adding one teaspoon of salt for every few onion peels, and pulverize into a fine powder. Store it in an air-tight container. It's a similar method to Priyanka Naik's clever way of using onion peels in the kitchen, just with the addition of salt to bring out as much oniony flavor as possible.