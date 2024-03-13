Priyanka Naik's Clever Way To Use Onion Peels In The Kitchen - Exclusive

Most people don't think twice before tossing their onion peels to the wayside. However, with the increasing emphasis on zero-waste kitchens and the ever-climbing price of food, vegan and sustainable food chef Priyanka Naik wants you to reconsider this practice. In an exclusive interview, Naik shared her clever way to repurpose onion peels. And no, the answer isn't composting.

Naik suggests taking your scraps and turning them into homemade onion powder. The process is simple: Clean and dry your peels, then grind them using a blender or a mortar and pestle. Naik likes a mortar and pestle because "you can control how much of it you grind and the texture of it." However, a kitchen blender such as a Magic Bullet will do the job if you want that commercial-grade fine powder.

Naik's technique isn't just for onion peels, either. She says it can also be used for ginger and garlic peels. Considering how expensive dried herbs are at the store, this is no small savings.