Tacos are always full of surprises. Just when you think you have worn out your favorite taco recipes, something new pops up and revives your love for this Mexican classic all over again. One new ingredient, and the repetitive boredom is no longer there. It can be anything, including baked beans. Don't let its role in many English staples fool you. This canned food is no less formidable in tacos.

At first glance, baked beans seem out of place, but that's far from the truth. Those sauce-laden beans impart pops of flavor that perfectly complement the tacos' signature taste. Their nutty depth folds right into the savory meat, layering each bite with a complex richness. At the base, there's a smoky tang coating every morsel, so not a single bite is bland or uninteresting. On top of that, the molasses' sweet flair gives the intense heat somewhere to land instead of sharply jagging against your palate. Even if you go all out on the paprika and chili powder, the tacos remain pleasantly flavorful and balanced.

As far as texture goes, canned baked beans don't disappoint, either. They cling to everything, from ground beef and tiny chopped veggies to the tortilla itself. That little bit of saucy thickness makes a world of difference, especially when it's accompanied by the starchy beans. That's how you get a complete taco experience, one where flavor and texture come in exhilarating harmony.