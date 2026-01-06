Sheetz's Former President And CEO, Responsible For Introducing The Brand's MTO Food, Dies At 77
Sheetz, the chain of gas stations, has announced on Facebook that its former president, CEO, and chairman of the board, Stephen G. Sheetz, has passed away at the age of 77. He was the younger brother of Bob Sheetz, who originally founded the chain in 1957, which Stephen then took over as CEO in 1984 and ran until 1996.
Sheetz began working at his brother's eponymous company when he was just 12 years old. He has been shaping the success and direction of the Sheetz chain throughout his life, and many of his family members directly credit him for the success the chain enjoys today. "Without hesitation, I would say Steve has been the leader in the family," Bob Sheetz told Altoona Mirror. It was Stephen who introduced the company's now-famous Made-To-Order model, which is unusual for gas stations. And yet, it's what Sheetz is mostly known for today, allowing hungry road trippers to indulge in their wildest cravings with over a million possible food combinations, next to the already-interesting menu. It was Stephen's vision to prioritize the customer, and that vision has defined Sheetz as a company ever since.
Stephen Sheetz has significantly shaped and expanded the Sheetz chain
Stephen Sheetz was the one who took Sheetz from a convenience store to a gas station by entering the fuel business, and so expanding its reach well beyond selling gas station snacks. He is also credited with the expansion of Sheetz beyond Pennsylvania. As of 2025, the chain has a presence in six other states: Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia. Overall, there are more than 800 Sheetz locations, and even Duff Goldman's favorite fast food item is a meatball sub from Sheetz.
After Stephen Sheetz stepped down from his position as CEO, he remained in leadership and consultation positions, helping shape the company further. Travis Sheetz, Stephen's nephew and the company's current CEO, expressed the family's gratitude "for his leadership, vision, and steadfast commitment to our employees, customers, and communities," CBS News reported.
Stephen was a revered member of the Altoona community, supporting many charities and being a renowned philanthropist. But above all, he was a family man. In his final days, his daughter, Meghan, told the Altoona Mirror that Stephen was surrounded by his large family in the hospital, including his many grandchildren. "He was telling stories and cracking jokes and eating his favorite snacks — apple fritters from Sheetz."