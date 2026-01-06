Sheetz's Former President And CEO, Responsible For Introducing The Brand's MTO Food, Dies At 77

Sheetz, the chain of gas stations, has announced on Facebook that its former president, CEO, and chairman of the board, Stephen G. Sheetz, has passed away at the age of 77. He was the younger brother of Bob Sheetz, who originally founded the chain in 1957, which Stephen then took over as CEO in 1984 and ran until 1996.

Sheetz began working at his brother's eponymous company when he was just 12 years old. He has been shaping the success and direction of the Sheetz chain throughout his life, and many of his family members directly credit him for the success the chain enjoys today. "Without hesitation, I would say Steve has been the leader in the family," Bob Sheetz told Altoona Mirror. It was Stephen who introduced the company's now-famous Made-To-Order model, which is unusual for gas stations. And yet, it's what Sheetz is mostly known for today, allowing hungry road trippers to indulge in their wildest cravings with over a million possible food combinations, next to the already-interesting menu. It was Stephen's vision to prioritize the customer, and that vision has defined Sheetz as a company ever since.