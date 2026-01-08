How To Solve The Biggest Problem With Chipotle Salads

Chipotle is a must-visit for anyone who prioritizes fresh, fast-casual fare. The chain offers tons of different options (including ones for folks eating vegan, keto, or gluten-free), as well as for those looking to maximize their veggie intake. If you're opting for a low-carb choice, or your burrito isn't looking as appealing as it once did, you may be inclined to order a salad. Instead of a burrito bowl, which uses rice as the base, the salads use chopped lettuce. This can help you maximize your veggie intake, but leave you with one major problem: a soggy bowl.

If you're piling your already-damp lettuce with beans, wet salsas, sour cream, and the like, you could be compromising the structural integrity of the container and setting yourself up for a less-than-optimal eating experience. One of the hacks for ordering at Chipotle that you can try to combat this moisture is to order a bowl, but ask for the lettuce to be added to the dish last. That way, when you get your bowl, you can invert it and eat it off the sturdy aluminum lid instead of the eco-friendly (but poorly engineered) bowl.