As A Former Barista, These Are My Favorite Coffee Shops In Denver
When I moved to Denver in 2021, I was looking for two things to settle into my new city: good community and good coffee. For me, cafes have long represented more than just necessary fuel to start the day. They are a place to relax, create, and connect, whether that be to yourself, the local environment, or friends. As a food scientist and professional baker who's worked as a barista, good coffee and pastries are also undoubtedly important — don't get me wrong. The best cafes not only invite you in; they invite you to stay.
At first, Denver didn't appear to have a laundry list of must-visit coffee shops (Colorado's overflowing list of breweries is a different story) – at least compared to the hyper cafe-centric city I had moved from, Portland, Oregon. However, in time and mostly through word-of-mouth recommendations, I found that Denver has some of the best local cafes to steal your heart and help you feel at home, no matter if you live in the Mile High City or are just passing through. Learning my local cafe scene was a slow-burn, but one I eventually came to love. Here's my list of five go-to spots I can now whole-heartedly recommend.
Convivo Cafe (Tennyson)
These days, there's a lot of talk about third-spaces — public places that foster connection. Located in the Tennyson Street neighborhood in Northwest Denver, Convivo Cafe is just that. Started by Vivi Lemus and Kristin Lacy, the bilingual, women-owned cafe, which first opened its doors in 2022, is based on the Guatemalan concept of "convivo," a get-together where all are welcome. The airy, space with walls covered by local art and twinkle lights offers delicious Guatemalan-inspired coffee and treats, like my personal favorites, cafe con leche and champurrada (a Guatemalan shortbread cookie speckled with sesame seeds). And better yet, the cafe hosts community events like educational coffee presentations and professional meetups.
I first visited this spot a couple years back and it quickly became my favorite place to enjoy a sunny Colorado afternoon. Soon after, I was attending the monthly English-Spanish language exchange events while sipping on a mug of churrazo, a churro latte made with espresso, cinnamon syrup, pinole (ground blue corn), and steamed coconut milk. While the coffee and artisanal tea blends intentionally sourced from Guatemala are worth a visit on their own, a trip to Convivo Cafe wouldn't be complete without sampling some of the signature food items. Enjoy a dulce de leche-filled alfajor cookie, or stop in for lunchtime and order a trio of tostadas. For a healthy and satisfying breakfast, go for the fruta preparada, a seasonal lightly sweet and tart fruit bowl seasoned with Guatemalan chile cobanero spice.
Pablo's (6th Ave)
Though I've lived in various Denver neighborhoods, my favorite is Congress Park. Perhaps this is due to the proximity to Cheesman Park and city center, but its more likely because I lived just a block or two away from Pablo's on bustling 6th Ave and Washington Street. Though the coffee shop has two other nearby locations, for me, Pablo's on 6th holds the most character — which is what I like most about the place.
Pablo's on 6th has been serving quality coffee and locally roasted beans since 2001. With friendly baristas and a host of regulars (usually a mix of artist types, professionals, and folks playing cards), Pablo's is your quintessential neighborhood spot; perfect for working on a creative project, meeting with a friend or colleague, or simply people watching. The lack of internet connection encourages customers to connect with each other. As do the walls of community art and wood furnishings, which give the shop an undeniably homey feel.
Pablo's menu is simple and straightforward, and that's part of the allure. It's the type of coffee shop where you know your iced mocha will have the perfect balance of chocolate, sweetness, and espresso flavor. You can trust that the barista's got your back and won't confuse a cortado for a macchiato. Pablo's also sells its roasted beans right at the coffee counter, and the pastry case is stocked with donuts, coffee cake, scones, and muffins from local bakeries.
Whittier Cafe (Whittier)
Whittier Cafe is an East African coffee shop in the heart of the historic Whittier neighborhood. Opened in 2014 by Millete Birhanemaskel, who was born in Tigray, Ethiopia, the cafe features flavorful coffee from various African countries, as well as traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremonies each Sunday afternoon where you can sip on the complexly aromatic coffee brewed and served in a jebena (clay coffee pot). With an intimate interior filled with traditional Ethiopian decor and local artwork and a spacious, shaded patio, Whittier Cafe, known as the "activists' coffee shop," has long been a key Denver gathering spot for camaraderie and discussions about politics, policy, and the social justice issues facing our communities.
This mission-oriented nature of the place is something I love about the cafe — along with the strong, bold coffee. The cafe offers bold coffee and espresso drinks, as well as a variety of flavorful teas and refreshing iced drinks (try the mango lemonade). The quality of the brew is so good at Whittier Cafe that I usually order the drip coffee topped off with a little cream. I also appreciate that there are also plenty of hearty breakfast and lunch menu items, such as the popular almond breakfast smoothie, veggie or turkey and avocado panini's, and quality breakfast and lunch burritos that hit the spot any day. And the cafe's open from 7am to 7pm daily — meaning, you can take your time and relax.
LaTinto Cafe (South Denver)
I first stumbled into LaTinto Cafe after walking around the Pearl Street farmers market and the shops down South Broadway. At first glance, you might miss the relatively unassuming storefront of what I now call one of Denver's hidden cafe gems — but trust me, you'll want to try it out. The Latin American cafe and bakery came onto the scene in 2023 and since then has been slinging delicious, strong coffee and Colombian pastries like the almojabana (cheesy bread made from yucca starch) and guava-filled empanadas (my favorite). With a take-out bakery counter, as well as an outdoor patio and a large indoor seating area featuring a large colorful mural, La Tinto is the perfect place for a sit-down breakfast or lunch to sample some must-try popular Colombian foods or to grab a coffee and treat to-go.
All-in-all, you can't go wrong with the quality organic single-origin Colombian coffee or a variety of beverages served hot or iced at LaTinto. For a Colombian twist on your typical cup of joe, try the campesino coffee, brewed coffee with aguapanela (unrefined sugar and citrus). For a full Colombian breakfast, I order the Calentao, a plate including rice and beans, arepas, fried eggs, and chorizo. For something a little smaller yet savory with your coffee, try the arepas con queso or Venezuelan cheese-filled tequeños. LaTinto is a your place in Denver to explore top-notch South American coffee and cuisine in a vibrant setting.
Tí Cafe (Broadway)
While all the other cafes on this list promise quality coffee drinks and food, I go to Tí Cafe when I want to treat myself to a drink that really brings the flavor. Featuring specialty Vietnamese coffee, matcha, and espresso drinks, as well as unique and creative options like ube lattes, Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk and flan topping, or cafe trung (Viatnamese egg coffee), any visit to Tí Cafe is sure to be a memorable experience. Overall, this is your go-to place for fun drinks in a casual setting. Plus, it's located on Broadway Ave, if you want to go shopping after visiting the cafe — or better yet, with latte in hand.
My personal favorite drink to order at Tí Cafe, though I'm always tempted to try them all, is the Pandan Matcha (pictured above). Pandan (which comes from the fragrant tropical plant in Southeast Asia) adds a nice floral, almost nutty complement to the earthy matcha, and the drink even comes topped with a pillowy cream and sprinkling of dark cocoa powder. To accompany the flavorful beverages are equally tasty treats, such the red bean-filled mooncakes and banh cam (fried dough balls topped with sesame seeds). Though, if you're craving something more akin to a meal, the cafe also offers delicious barbecue pork buns.