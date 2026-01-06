As A Former Barista, These Are My Favorite Coffee Shops In Denver

When I moved to Denver in 2021, I was looking for two things to settle into my new city: good community and good coffee. For me, cafes have long represented more than just necessary fuel to start the day. They are a place to relax, create, and connect, whether that be to yourself, the local environment, or friends. As a food scientist and professional baker who's worked as a barista, good coffee and pastries are also undoubtedly important — don't get me wrong. The best cafes not only invite you in; they invite you to stay.

At first, Denver didn't appear to have a laundry list of must-visit coffee shops (Colorado's overflowing list of breweries is a different story) – at least compared to the hyper cafe-centric city I had moved from, Portland, Oregon. However, in time and mostly through word-of-mouth recommendations, I found that Denver has some of the best local cafes to steal your heart and help you feel at home, no matter if you live in the Mile High City or are just passing through. Learning my local cafe scene was a slow-burn, but one I eventually came to love. Here's my list of five go-to spots I can now whole-heartedly recommend.