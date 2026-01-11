The Presidential Cookie Bake-Off That Abruptly Ended In Controversy

Once upon a time, there was a friendly culinary competition among political candidates known as the First Lady Cookie Contest. It began back in 1992 after an errant comment from Hillary Clinton inspired Family Circle magazine to pit the potential First Ladies against one another by sharing family cookie recipes and asking subscribers to take a poll. The cookie contest spanned seven election cycles before meeting its bitter end in 2020, surrounded by controversy instead of cookie dough.

Some believe that the First Lady Cookie Contest's demise came before the 2020 election, citing sexism or a general lack of keeping up with the times as the primary cause of failure. It was Clinton's comment in 1992 about how she "could have stayed home and baked cookies and had teas, but what [she] decided to do was to fulfill [her] profession" that stirred the pot, which could be said for other First Ladies who joined with rigorous resumes. The name of the competition eventually changed to the "Presidential Cookie Poll," but it was already losing steam. There were also allegations that those "beloved" presidential family recipes were entirely fake, created specifically for the competition. Lastly, the magazine itself closed in late 2019, meaning no editors to count the 2020 submissions and poll results. No one knows if Jill Biden would have submitted a family cookie recipe against Melania Trump, even if former President Joe Biden's favorite dessert is actually chocolate chip ice cream.