Seriously, Think Twice Before Buying Aldi Sausages Again

Aldi may offer some of the most competitive prices in the grocery game, but no matter how good the bargain, some products just aren't worth buying. And sadly, the sausages are one Aldi meat to avoid according to regular customers. Its selection of sausages encompasses everything from breakfast to classic hot dogs. And yet, users across social media weren't impressed with any of them. One customer on Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame bemoaned their texture, stating, "I haven't liked any of the sausage or hot dogs. They are too mushy for me." Redditors, meanwhile, complained that the sausages lacked that "snap" that makes for a good sausage. One Redditor claimed that the quality has plummeted in recent years. "Aldi used to have our favorite breakfast sausage," they wrote in 2025. "A few months ago, we got a package of them that was just disgusting with chewy bits and the flavor had changed."

The flavor, or lack thereof, is as much a source of disappointment as the texture. In case you didn't know, this is a German-born grocery store, which is why you see so many German products at Aldi. As such, one Redditor noted, "For a German company their bratwurst and knackvurst and Polish sausage are all so bland!" In fact, even its Italian and Southwestern sausages, like salami, which are generally expected to be highly spiced and seasoned, were, in the words of this Redditor, "tepid." We surmise that the low quality of the meat combined with numerous chemical conservatives are behind the lack of taste.