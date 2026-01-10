Seriously, Think Twice Before Buying Aldi Sausages Again
Aldi may offer some of the most competitive prices in the grocery game, but no matter how good the bargain, some products just aren't worth buying. And sadly, the sausages are one Aldi meat to avoid according to regular customers. Its selection of sausages encompasses everything from breakfast to classic hot dogs. And yet, users across social media weren't impressed with any of them. One customer on Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame bemoaned their texture, stating, "I haven't liked any of the sausage or hot dogs. They are too mushy for me." Redditors, meanwhile, complained that the sausages lacked that "snap" that makes for a good sausage. One Redditor claimed that the quality has plummeted in recent years. "Aldi used to have our favorite breakfast sausage," they wrote in 2025. "A few months ago, we got a package of them that was just disgusting with chewy bits and the flavor had changed."
The flavor, or lack thereof, is as much a source of disappointment as the texture. In case you didn't know, this is a German-born grocery store, which is why you see so many German products at Aldi. As such, one Redditor noted, "For a German company their bratwurst and knackvurst and Polish sausage are all so bland!" In fact, even its Italian and Southwestern sausages, like salami, which are generally expected to be highly spiced and seasoned, were, in the words of this Redditor, "tepid." We surmise that the low quality of the meat combined with numerous chemical conservatives are behind the lack of taste.
Better sausage options and better meats to buy at Aldi
While plenty of Facebook users were fond of certain types of Aldi sausages, including the chicken and the jalapeño cheddar smoked ones, the negative reviews were overwhelming. In addition to sausages and hot dogs, Aldi's bacon and pork chops were also placed on the cut list by disappointed buyers. As a result, it's safe to say that pork is not the protein to purchase from Aldi. However, there are other great options like chicken, salmon, and even some beef products that are both tasty and the best value at the German grocery giant. But, if it's sausage you're after, you're going to have to opt for pricier name brands.
Tasting Table ranked 9 store-bought breakfast sausages and our top spots went to Johnsonville Vermont Maple Syrup breakfast sausages, Bob Evans, and Jimmy Dean. If you want a flavorful Italian sausage, Johnsonville also took the top spot in our popular store-bought sausage brand ranking too. For a bargain sausage that doesn't sacrifice flavor, Trader Joe's Hot Italian sausage is one you'll want to buy over and over again.
Of course, chorizo is the ultimate spicy sausage, and fortunately for you, we've done our homework on the best and worst chorizo brands, too. The Cacique brand is the tastiest for all your Mexican breakfast tacos and burritos. However, if you're stuck with buying flavorless sausages from Aldi, then your best bet is to take the sausage out of its casing so that you can season and then cook it in a skillet to improve both taste and texture.