The Old-School Stuffed Italian Pasta That Hardly Anyone In The US Remembers Today

Stuffed pasta goes far beyond ricotta and spinach filled tortellini or cheese ravioli at your local Italian restaurant. There are tons more stuffed pasta dishes you should know about, including the Sardinian classic, culurgiones. Sardinia is an Italian island with a long history of culturally diverse influences represented by a unique list of culinary specialties. Culurgiones are an ode to the wheat harvest and so the pasta dough is fashioned to look like wheat spikelets. The dish is traditionally consumed in Sardinia to celebrate the end of the durum wheat harvest, a major crop on the island and, of course, the key ingredient in most types of pasta.

While stuffed pasta is nothing new in Italy, culurgiones distinguish themselves from more well-known stuffed pasta varieties by the dough ingredients, formation, and cooking method. Whereas most pasta dough is a mixture of 00 flour and eggs, culurgione dough consists simply of salted water and semolina flour made from durum wheat. Furthermore, the formation of the stuffed pasta is more akin to making a dumpling. They're filled with mashed potato, garlic, mint, and pecorino Romano. Our culurgiones recipe adapted from one by chef Adam Leonti explains how to form the wheat ear shapes by pressing and pinching the dough methodically with your fingers.

It's likely that culurgiones didn't catch on in the U.S. partly due to a slightly labor-intensive cooking process compared to ravioli and tortellini, but also because of the niche Sardinian island origin from where fewer U.S. immigrants originated.