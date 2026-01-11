Here's What Makes French Hot Chocolate Unique
An indulgent cup of hot chocolate can make a good day great or a bad day better. With that said, you might only be familiar with a very basic version of hot chocolate, usually made with a store-bought packet and some hot water. There are several noticeable differences between the way U.S. chocolate and European chocolate taste, which account for a distinction between styles of hot chocolate drinks. When it comes to French hot chocolate, known as "le chocolat chaud," it's a cup of decadent deliciousness that's worth a closer look — and sip!
The French version of hot chocolate is a perfect example of how European-style hot chocolate is so much thicker than U.S. varieties. First and foremost, French hot chocolate is made using real chocolate and not a powdered mix. Further, bittersweet dark chocolate takes center stage in this hot chocolate recipe rather than the super-sweet type of milk chocolate that's nearly synonymous with most U.S. desserts. The hot drink is rounded out with a mixture of whole milk and heavy cream for a properly thick and creamy consistency.
Some variations of French hot chocolate also include butter, spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon, and additions of vanilla extract or even espresso powder. With some similarity to Tasting Table's own ultimate hot chocolate recipe, French hot chocolate invites you to set aside time to prepare yourself a cup and fully immerse yourself in the experience.
Tips for making French-style hot chocolate at home
Using real chocolate is of the utmost importance for creating a cup of French-inspired hot chocolate. Start with a high-quality dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa and chop it into smaller pieces for optimal melting. Add this to a saucepan over medium to low heat and incorporate the cream and milk, working slowly to let the chocolate melt and combine with the liquids. You can adjust the consistency by letting the mixture simmer for longer to thicken up or adding more milk and cream to thin it out.
Serve your hot chocolate with a generous dollop of fresh whipped cream. If you're already taking the time to slowly and carefully prepare a French hot chocolate, it's worth whipping up your own cream to complement the beverage. The density of this European-style hot chocolate really lends itself to serving with pastries, biscuits, and cookies for dipping.
Try your French hot chocolate alongside a plain butter croissant or a piece of toasted brioche. It would also make a beautiful accompaniment to shortbread, sugar cookies, or madeleines. This thick and luscious dessert drink is a lovely step up from the standard style of hot chocolate. Though more time-consuming, it's well worth the effort, and you'll absolutely taste the unique difference.