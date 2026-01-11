The Savory Fish That Elevates Omelets While Boosting Vitamin D

Your breakfast needs an intervention. Not because your morning eggs (however you might cook them) aren't wonderful, but because there's an ingredient that could transform everything about your morning routine while secretly loading you up with vitamin D. Have you ever thought about having salmon in your omelets?

It's simpler than you might think, and well worth the effort. According to this 2019 study in the Nutrients journal, a salmon filet can pack anywhere from nine to 26 micrograms of Vitamin D for every 100-gram serving if you spring for wild-caught salmon. If it's farmed salmon, you can get three or 10 micrograms depending on the feed. When you take into consideration that the FDA recommends you get at least 20 micrograms a day from your diet, you'll see the brilliant math: a single plate of salmon omelet in the morning already gets you halfway to hitting your daily target.

The good news is that for what it can do for you, it's a surprisingly simple upgrade. Fresh salmon works best, but canned salmon does, too. Shred or dice the fish up and add it to the pan, then pour in your beaten eggs. Voila, you've got yourself a literal salmon omelet — no fancy tricks required. Want more? Scatter in bell peppers for crunch and color, fold in sharp cheddar, and finish with fresh dill or chives. Suddenly, you've layered in real depth of flavor and texture that's nothing like your standard egg-and-toast breakfast.