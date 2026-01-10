Turn Baked Potatoes Into A Comforting Dish With This Canned Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether on their own or on the side of an entree, baked potatoes are a perfectly filling and fulfilling food. Packed with nutrients such as fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6, they are endlessly customizable. They can even accommodate a wide range of traditional and unexpected toppings to level up your side dish into a full meal. For instance, topping your next baked potato with a can of chicken pot pie soup will bring two comforting foods into one delightful dish.

Store-bought chicken pot pie soup is a great canned ingredient to use when you want to stretch a basic baked potato into a more robust offering. This trick is simple and effective, much like beefing up your baked potatoes with canned chili and other protein-packed ingredients. Using canned chicken pot pie-style soup also gives your baked potato a sort of upside-down pot pie or cottage pie spin, as mashed potatoes are often used as a topping for similar meat and poultry pies.

All you really need to pull off this comforting dish is a freshly baked potato and a warmed-up portion of your favorite canned chicken pot pie soup. Simply cut your potato open and make room for the soup topping before serving and enjoying. Otherwise, you can dress up this jacket potato and canned soup combo with a few more complementary ingredients.