Turn Baked Potatoes Into A Comforting Dish With This Canned Ingredient
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether on their own or on the side of an entree, baked potatoes are a perfectly filling and fulfilling food. Packed with nutrients such as fiber, potassium, and vitamin B6, they are endlessly customizable. They can even accommodate a wide range of traditional and unexpected toppings to level up your side dish into a full meal. For instance, topping your next baked potato with a can of chicken pot pie soup will bring two comforting foods into one delightful dish.
Store-bought chicken pot pie soup is a great canned ingredient to use when you want to stretch a basic baked potato into a more robust offering. This trick is simple and effective, much like beefing up your baked potatoes with canned chili and other protein-packed ingredients. Using canned chicken pot pie-style soup also gives your baked potato a sort of upside-down pot pie or cottage pie spin, as mashed potatoes are often used as a topping for similar meat and poultry pies.
All you really need to pull off this comforting dish is a freshly baked potato and a warmed-up portion of your favorite canned chicken pot pie soup. Simply cut your potato open and make room for the soup topping before serving and enjoying. Otherwise, you can dress up this jacket potato and canned soup combo with a few more complementary ingredients.
Making comforting chicken pot pie baked potatoes
Canned chicken pot pie soup and a baked potato are a dynamic duo of deliciousness. Take this meal into even more comforting territory with a few small ingredient upgrades. This can be as simple as using chopped pieces of freshly fried crisp bacon or a generous sprinkle of store-bought bacon bits to finish off your chicken pot pie soup-topped potato. A portion of melty cheese would also provide even more comfort and gooey goodness.
Choosing the right brand of canned soup is also important to ensure you're choosing one with quality ingredients. After all, bulking up your baked potato is only as good as the toppings you're using. If you're planning a party, you could even try this canned soup trick to set up a build-your-own baked potato bar. Set up a tray of baked potatoes and a variety of toppings, including warmed-up canned soups for your guests to choose from.
If you want to take this baked potato topping tip a step further, you can convert it into a complete pot pie or cottage pie. Simply mash your potatoes and use them as a topping for your canned soup. You can also mix chunks of the baked potatoes into a canned chicken pot pie soup and thicken up the filling to put into a hot water crust or top with canned biscuit dough for an even more comforting dish. No matter how you make it, this meal will surely satisfy.