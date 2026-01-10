The One Frozen Trader Joe's Cake We Consider A Must-Buy

A frozen store-bought cake that tastes great is a lucky find, but one that can compete with a fancy restaurant dessert is a straight-up miracle. The frozen foods aisle at Trader Joe's is home to one such product, and it's a must-buy for cold nights when you want a warm, chocolatey indulgence. When we ranked Trader Joe's frozen desserts from worst to best, the Chocolate Lava Cakes flew miles above other cakes in the competition.

The Trader Joe's Chocolate Lava Cakes took third place in our taste test, beating 14 other tempting treats like ice cream bonbons and sandwiches. We found they fully delivered on intense, decadent chocolate flavor, from the fluffy exterior right into the rich, gooey ganache center. This product is a truly high-quality version of a classic dessert, without any fussy prep — the cakes take just 15 minutes to bake in the oven or less than a minute to heat in the microwave.

Two lava cakes come in each box, making this TJ's item a perfect ending to a casual yet romantic dinner at home — just beware you may be tempted to keep both to yourself. In our eyes, it's not only the best frozen cake at the chain, but one of the best Trader Joe's desserts ever. If you need further convincing, many other customers have sung the praises of the Chocolate Lava Cakes online.