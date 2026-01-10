This Vintage Italian Potato Dish Is Warm, Filling, And Cheap To Make
You don't need to head to the Italian countryside to taste flavors from yesteryear. Some vintage recipes can be easily made at home so you, too, can sample rustic delights any day of the week. Among vintage winter dishes that deserve a comeback is the hearty pasta e patate. One of many recipes that were born in Naples, in the south of Italy, this warming meal calls for both pasta and potatoes, prepared like all good Italian dishes with a little bit of tomato and plenty of cheese. Comforting, filling, and full of flavor, paste e patate is the kind of dish that will heat you from the inside out — and without question qualifies as one of the Italian meals you need to experience at least once in your life.
If pasta e patate already sounds calorically dense, this recipe was traditionally made with cured pig fat. In the 16th century, the recipe offered a meal that could be made on a frugal budget. Leftover pasta was often used to make the dish, and it isn't uncommon to see a variety of pasta shapes in servings made today. Though the origins of the dish are associated with home cooks of humble means, the taste of this creation is wonderfully rich.
Pasta e patate serves comfort by the spoonful
Cooks have put their own spin on pasta e patate recipes by using different kinds of cheese and stirring vegetables into pots. Add meat and canned roasted tomatoes, or some tomato paste and you'll have a dish that resembles a hearty goulash. The potatoes are cooked first on a base of soffrito and perhaps some bacon then the pasta is added and cooked until al dente. But it isn't drained, so the texture of pasta e patate can range from a thick, dense presentation that clings to an inverted bowl, to a more soupy recipe that can be scooped up with bread, so feel free to adjust your recipe accordingly by adding more water.
Servings of pasta e patate can be ladled into bowls and topped with extra crownings of shredded Parmesan, bacon bits, or sprinkles of cracked black pepper and dried garden herbs. Pour wines that help balance the heartiness of this dish, like Zinfandel from California or classic Italian Chianti. Enjoyed warm alongside crusty pieces of garlic bread, pasta e patate is a meal that will have you ready to tackle tomorrow's chores with extra energy, regardless of where you live.