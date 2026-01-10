This Creamy Canned Ingredient Is Your Ticket To Quinoa Like You've Never Had Before

Quinoa is a filling, nutty-tasting food that pairs well with a variety of ingredients. From breakfast bowls of quinoa topped with yogurt and fruit to savory meals made with chicken and roasted veggies, this powerhouse seed is ready for culinary embellishments. But there's no need to just prepare quinoa with water, instead, make things creamier by simmering the small superfood seeds in a can of coconut milk instead.

Since quinoa and coconut milk can be used as part of both sweet and savory dishes, this is a perfect pairing. Though the ingredient might sound unexpected, you're in for a treat. As well as adding creaminess, the flavor of coconut milk plays well with quinoa's subtle nuttiness, offering a tasty option that can be seasoned simply with cinnamon or spruced up with citrus zest and caramelized onions.

Quinoa meal options are endless. Consider quinoa as a foundation for any flavors that float your palate. Whether you're embarking on a plant-based diet or switching up your go-to rice-and-meat recipes, these seeds tout a long list of welcome nutrients and health-boosting compounds.