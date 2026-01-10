Our Least Favorite Chinese Restaurant Chain Has A Plethora Of Bad Reviews

The best fast food restaurants have a few things in common: quick service, a happy vibe, and generous portions of food that is so tasty that it's borderline addictive. Going by the plethora of bad reviews online, our least favorite Chinese restaurant fails on each of these parameters. When Tasting Table ranked 13 Chinese restaurant chains, Asian Chao finished dead last, with our expert describing it as a "chain Chinese restaurant that we unequivocally recommend you avoid, no matter how much you're craving Chinese".

Asian Chao is part of Food Systems Unlimited Inc.'s portfolio of fast food chains, which also includes Chao Cajun, Maki of Japan, Sushi Fuji, Tobu, and Wok N Grill. The first Asian Chao opened in 1991 at the Florida Mall in Orlando, and nearly 30 outlets exist today, with the chain's stated goal being to become "the go-to choice for shoppers in malls and airports who crave a quick and satisfying bite."

Unfortunately, whether at malls or airports (or on Google, Yelp, or Tripadvisor), the restaurants consistently get poor ratings and bad reviews, with unhappy customers writing about long wait times, tasteless food, small portions, and poor service. Even Asian Chao's signature dish, Bourbon Chicken, gets consistent hate online. Far from the "irresistible sweet and savory glaze" that Asian Chao's website mentions, one Google reviewer found "pieces of very hard chicken in it," while another on Yelp said it was "full of chicken skin and gristle". You'd be far better off making your own, using our tried-and-tested sticky Chinese bourbon chicken recipe.