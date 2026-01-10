You've Probably Made This Mistake When Buying Chocolate, But Don't Do It Again

When you're treating yourself to a quality bar of chocolate, you're going to be a lot more discerning in your choices than when it comes to grabbing a mass-produced candy bar. You're likely going to pay attention to the percentage of cocoa content, the list of ingredients, and of course the price. But if you're not checking the origin of the cacao, you're missing out on a big piece of the puzzle.

Just as with wine or with coffee beans, the terroir for cacao — how and where it's grown — can have a big impact on the flavor and quality of the final product. For example, the richly fudgy and chocolately flavor of your favorite candy bars is typical of cocoa grown in West Africa, where much of the world's cacao is actually grown. Certainly, it's familiar and delicious, but there's so much more to explore from smaller chocolatiers and artisanal brands, especially if you want to learn to taste chocolate like a connoisseur.

Madagascar stands out for producing cacao that's both rare and unique, with tastes that are fruit-forward, citrusy, and even herbal. Head to Ecuador and you'll find chocolate that's aromatic and floral, with notes of vanilla and jasmine. In Papua New Guinea, cacao beans are dried over fires, resulting in chocolate that has notes of smoke, along with some nuttiness and earthiness.