Giada De Laurentiis Absolutely Refuses To Eat This Popular Tropical Fruit

Famed TV chef Giada De Laurentiis is well known for sharing her love of Italian-American cuisine. With her wide variety of crave-worthy recipes and cooking tips galore, it's hard to imagine De Laurentiis disliking any specific food or ingredient. Surprisingly, in a 2017 interview with Bravo TV, she admitted to hating coconut, stating, "I don't eat coconut. I don't like anything with coconut. Not [coconut] water. Just no coconut — at all. In anything."

Although the tropical fruit is one of a handful of foods De Laurentiis refuses to eat, it nonetheless shows up in a number of different recipes on her website. This includes such delightful desserts as her Magic Bars, composed of layers of chocolate chip cookie, walnuts, and caramel, and a topping of chocolate brownies sprinkled with sweetened shredded coconut. Additionally, her recipe for crispy coconut orzo with peas involves cooking the orzo in coconut milk.

It's interesting to note that, while De Laurentiis herself isn't a fan of coconut, she can still provide interesting ways to use the fruit in your cooking. In fact, coconut would go especially well with a few of De Laurentiis' favorite foods including oatmeal, healthy snack mixes, and frozen smoothies among others. When it comes to working with ingredients that might not be your favorite, take a cue from De Laurentiis and be open to the creative possibilities.