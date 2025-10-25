How To Tone Down A Strong Coconut Flavor In Your Dishes When Cooking

Coconut is one of those things that you either love or hate. Sure, it's not as divisive as something like cilantro or licorice, but there are many out there that just really don't care for the tropical flavor, especially when it pops up in unexpected dishes like a pasta sauce or stew. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to tone down a strong coconut flavor in your cooking, and, according to culinary expert Antoni Porowski, all you really need to do is add one extra ingredient.

"Try doing a 50-50 with coconut milk and evaporated milk," Porowski tells Tasting Table. "This keeps that rich texture but balances out that coconut flavor a bit and lessens the intensity of the coconut profile." The television star, who has recently teamed up with Nestle to release a limited-edition line of dining accessories, the Carnation Red Carpet Recipe Collection, likes to use evaporated milk because of its creamy texture and neutral taste. But if you don't have any on hand, a combination of milk and heavy cream or half-and-half can work too. If you're lactose intolerant, Porowski adds, "Try mellowing the flavor with a broth — mushroom or vegetable is a good option. It adds loads of flavor without being too overwhelming."