The Vegetarian's Guide To Eating At Red Lobster
If you follow a vegetarian diet, then the idea of going to a restaurant like Red Lobster — which literally has the name of an animal in its name — probably doesn't sound super appetizing (unless you're going specifically for the Cheddar Bay Biscuits, that is). However, this is a popular restaurant that your friends and family might want to go to from time to time, and if you want to dine with them, then you'll probably be searching the menu for something to eat.
The good news? There are definitely vegetarian options available at Red Lobster. The bad news? You're not going to find a ton of dishes that are specifically designed for those who don't eat meat. But by taking a closer look at this vegetarian's guide to the popular seafood chain, you can get a better idea of what, exactly, you can eat the next time you visit a Red Lobster. Who knows? You might just find that Red Lobster's vegetarian-friendly sides make for a pretty solid meal all on their own.
Inform your server about your dietary restrictions
The best way to ensure that you're ordering meat-free food at a Red Lobster (or really, at any restaurant) is to make sure to inform your server about your dietary restrictions. Be specific about what you don't eat, as some servers may not know much about vegetarianism or may assume that you're pescetarian instead of vegetarian. Instead of just saying you're vegetarian, for instance, you might want to specify that you don't eat any food that contains meat or that is cooked in animal-based oils.
By telling your server about your dietary restrictions, they can help guide you toward the items on the menu that will be suitable for you. Of course, it pays to do your research ahead of time, but servers should have more up-to-date information about specific menu items, so they're a great source of information. Even if they don't know the details of all the ingredients that go into specific dishes, they can always speak to a chef in the kitchen to get the info you need to make a smart choice.
Stick to the soups and sides portion of the menu
Look at most sections of Red Lobster's menu, and you'll notice that there aren't many vegetarian options at all. Almost every single dish features some sort of seafood, and several boast other types of meat as well. But there's one section of the menu that actually has quite a few options for vegetarians, and it's the soups and sides portion. Admittedly, the soups are a no-go, since every soup currently listed on the menu contains seafood, though there are plenty of vegetarian soup recipes to try at home if you're craving veggie-friendly, brothy meals.
Several of the side dishes at Red Lobster are, in fact, vegetarian. The baked potato, seasoned broccoli, and Cheddar Bay Biscuits, for example, are all veggie-friendly, so order away. Although none of these side dishes can really constitute a meal on their own, you can mix and match several of them to create a whole vegetarian dish. Although roasted asparagus, crispy Brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes may not be the exact meal you'd build at home, any sort of combo with sides at Red Lobster at least lets you enjoy a full meal at the otherwise seafood-focused restaurant.
Make sure to ask about hidden ingredients
If you've been a vegetarian for a while, then you probably had the experience of ordering a certain dish, only to later realize that it actually contained some sort of meat or seafood that you didn't want to eat. This is why it's always a good idea to check a chain restaurant's allergen guide and ask your server questions about hidden ingredients before making a selection. That way, you can be a little more sure that you are, in fact, ordering vegetarian menu items.
For example, you may not realize that Caesar salad dressing usually contains anchovies, which would render this kind of salad decidedly not vegetarian. Similarly, some apparently vegetarian dishes might be cooked in chicken or beef broth to enhance their flavor. Even though you don't actually see any meat in the dish in this instance, you're still technically eating a non-vegetarian dish. By specifically asking about the ingredients in any given dish at Red Lobster, you can ensure that you're not accidentally ingesting anything that appears to be vegetarian but actually isn't.
Ask for pasta dishes without the seafood for a veggie-friendly meal
Not feeling too excited about a plate made entirely out of side dishes? We get it — it's not exactly the most exciting proposition. On the other hand, a big bowl of pasta might sound a bit more appetizing. That's why you may want to try ordering a pasta dish at Red Lobster, but specify that you want it without the included seafood. For example, the shrimp linguine Alfredo can be a solid option if you nix the shrimp, as can be the shrimp scampi linguine.
Ask your server about your different options when it comes to the pasta menu, and you may just be able to order a delicious plate of meat- and seafood-free pasta at Red Lobster. Just keep in mind that you may still have to pay for the full portion of the dish, even though you choose to skip the seafood — be sure to ask your server about pricing if you're concerned about the cost.
Don't expect many vegetarian protein options
These days, there are a lot of chain restaurants that have amazing meat-free vegetarian protein options. You can find Beyond and Impossible burgers at many chains, offering a vegetarian-friendly protein option for those who are looking for something a bit more substantial. Chipotle even offers sofritas for those who don't want to opt for 'fake' veggie meat. Unfortunately, though, Red Lobster isn't one of those restaurants. If you don't eat meat or seafood, there aren't really any protein-rich options available for you.
Our advice? If you really want to work some more protein into your meal, make sure you eat some beans, tofu, or tempeh before you leave the house. That way, you can just supplement that protein source with sides at the actual restaurant. Otherwise, you'll have to settle for a relatively protein-light meal when you're eating meat-free at Red Lobster. It may not be ideal, but that's just the reality of eating at a restaurant that's not really designed with vegetarians in mind.
Go wild with the dessert menu
Thankfully, there's one part of the menu that is nearly all safe for vegetarians, and it's the dessert section. Sure, it may not make up the bulk of your meal, but at least you can get a sweet treat after your plate of pasta or your multiple side dishes. Whether you're craving a light and refreshing key lime pie or a deeply decadent chocolate wave, you don't have to worry much about keeping true to your vegetarian diet restrictions with this portion of the menu. Plus, since there's a good chance that you're going to be eating light for the main portion of your meal, which gives you even more of an excuse to go wild with the dessert menu.
Just keep in mind that the dessert menu is a great option if you're vegetarian only. On the other hand, if you follow a vegan diet, then the dessert section is pretty much off-limits as well.
Consider choosing a different restaurant if you're vegan
Eating out at a chain restaurant like Red Lobster is tricky when you follow a vegetarian diet, but it's close to impossible when you're totally vegan, meaning that you abstain from animal products entirely, including eggs and dairy. The Alfredo-soaked pasta is not going to be a good option, for example, if you don't eat dairy or cheese. Although you may be able to find a few options on the sides portion of the menu, they're going to be extremely limited.
If you ask us, you're better off going to a different restaurant entirely if you're vegan — there are plenty of chains that are vegan-friendly to choose from. For vegans that have to go to Red Lobster for an event or get-together, though, eating beforehand may just be your best bet. Maybe someday Red Lobster will add some more animal product-free items to their menu, but until then, it's a no-go for most vegans.