Look For This Beef Grade If You Want The Leanest Cuts You Can Buy

Buying meat is becoming an increasingly difficult task. Beef prices are expected to keep rising throughout the year, making it more crucial than ever to be a smart shopper. That means not just looking for deals, but also making sure you know what you're buying. The beef industry doesn't make it easy, either. With grades like Prime, Standard, Choice, and Select that don't actually tell you anything practical about what you're paying for, it's hard to know what you should be spending your money on. If you're looking for strictly lean cuts of beef, check for beef graded Select.

The beef grading system can be a little daunting. It's always handy to have a quick guide to beef grade cuts you can refer to. That's because the USDA breaks down beef into eight grades, although you'll probably only see three or four at the grocery store. The highest grade is USDA Prime. Prime has exceptional marbling and 8-13% fat. This is the most expensive grade. Next up is Choice, which is 4-10% fat. Still high quality but less marbling than Prime. After that comes Select. This is the cut you want for a tasty but lean steak. Select is 2-4% fat.

The Select Grade of beef is usually very easy to find in grocery stores. Because it's so lean, you may need to treat it a little differently than you would a Prime or even a Choice steak. With just a little extra effort, you can still have an exceptionally tasty cut of meat that will cost less overall.