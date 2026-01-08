Look For This Beef Grade If You Want The Leanest Cuts You Can Buy
Buying meat is becoming an increasingly difficult task. Beef prices are expected to keep rising throughout the year, making it more crucial than ever to be a smart shopper. That means not just looking for deals, but also making sure you know what you're buying. The beef industry doesn't make it easy, either. With grades like Prime, Standard, Choice, and Select that don't actually tell you anything practical about what you're paying for, it's hard to know what you should be spending your money on. If you're looking for strictly lean cuts of beef, check for beef graded Select.
The beef grading system can be a little daunting. It's always handy to have a quick guide to beef grade cuts you can refer to. That's because the USDA breaks down beef into eight grades, although you'll probably only see three or four at the grocery store. The highest grade is USDA Prime. Prime has exceptional marbling and 8-13% fat. This is the most expensive grade. Next up is Choice, which is 4-10% fat. Still high quality but less marbling than Prime. After that comes Select. This is the cut you want for a tasty but lean steak. Select is 2-4% fat.
The Select Grade of beef is usually very easy to find in grocery stores. Because it's so lean, you may need to treat it a little differently than you would a Prime or even a Choice steak. With just a little extra effort, you can still have an exceptionally tasty cut of meat that will cost less overall.
Why Select is a prime choice
If you're looking to cut some calories with a healthier grade of beef, Select cuts can include top round, eye of round, and top sirloin, among others. Due to its lower fat content, Select beef tends to be less tender than Choice or Prime. Those fattier cuts will also be juicier. That means you may need to approach cooking them a little differently. Select cuts are not ideal for grilling, for instance, as they are more likely to dry out. That's not to say you can't grill them, but they are best prepared with a marinade and quick cooking methods. If you plan to grill them, make it a quick sear to lock in moisture and flavor. Smoking and braising are also good methods for preparing certain Select cuts.
One thing to keep in mind about Select Grade beef is that it's not low quality. Prime, Choice, and Select are the top three grades of USDA beef. This meat comes from a healthy, young cow and is of good quality. It ranks well above other grades, such as Standard or the utility grades commonly used in ground beef. It just comes from a leaner part of the cow and is considered less desirable in some contexts, such as when you want a big, juicy steak. It's also cheaper than the other grades, which can be perceived as lower quality, even though it simply means you're getting a better deal. Of course, it won't be the same decadent experience as a thick Prime Angus steak or Wagyu, but a little prep work can still make it a delicious meal.